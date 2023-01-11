Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 636,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.