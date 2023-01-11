Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 909,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,266. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

