Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to CHF 68

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 60 to CHF 68 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. 507,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

