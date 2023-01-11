Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $96,741.29

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dero has a market cap of $53.17 million and approximately $96,741.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00022529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,887.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00469436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00941684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00114264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00611818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00230974 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,192,927 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

