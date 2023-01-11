DeltaFi Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $15,135.87 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

