DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,762.52 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $9,762.52 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00469385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00019173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

