DEI (DEI) Price Down 13.7% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. DEI has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $2,195.55 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00464918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000917 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

