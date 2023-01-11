Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 19,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 737,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

