Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,413,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 898,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$34.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Insider Transactions at Datametrex AI

In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 933,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,816,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$465,280.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

