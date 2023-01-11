Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

