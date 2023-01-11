DAO Maker Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $105.99 million and approximately $808,360.65 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

