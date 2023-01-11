Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.74 Million

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $130.74 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.01116207 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.97 or 0.31387697 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,791,514,575 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

