Czech National Bank Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.