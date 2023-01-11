Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

