Czech National Bank Invests $5.16 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

