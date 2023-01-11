Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52. Approximately 6,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,419.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,419.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,423 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

