Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

