Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 1.81% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEL. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 19.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 789,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

