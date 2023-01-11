Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 13,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

