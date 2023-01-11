Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Burtech Acquisition worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. State Street Corp bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKH remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Wednesday. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,684. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

