Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.91% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 502,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 318.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,254,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 954,666 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

