Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,035 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 163,674 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

PFGC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 23,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

