Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.67, a PEG ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

