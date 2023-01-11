CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,278. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,204 shares of company stock worth $1,181,911. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.