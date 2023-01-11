Crypto.com Coin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $71.70 million and $73,078.86 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003437 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
