Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 5,439.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown by 76.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,404,000 after purchasing an additional 616,568 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.