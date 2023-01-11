Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 234517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 25.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

