Critical Survey: Lanvin Group (LANV) vs. Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 17.73 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

