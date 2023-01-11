Critical Survey: Lanvin Group (LANV) vs. Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|-60.73%
|4.33%
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|$20.88 million
|17.73
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.17
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lanvin Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|114
|594
|893
|18
|2.50
Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
