Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $110.62 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00003037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005727 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012525 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
