Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,374,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,229,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of COST opened at $481.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.29 and its 200-day moving average is $501.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

