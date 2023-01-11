Cosmos Price Hits $11.31 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $129.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00064495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

