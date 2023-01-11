Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Down 9.7%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.53 and last traded at 0.53. Approximately 2,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.59.

Core One Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.56.

About Core One Labs

(Get Rating)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.