CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,808 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.

CONX Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CONX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in CONX by 2,527.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CONX by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.