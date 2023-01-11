Contrasting Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maris-Tech and Track Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.31 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Track Group $36.97 million 0.19 -$7.39 million ($0.64) -0.94

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Track Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A Track Group -19.99% -1,357.36% 14.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Maris-Tech and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maris-Tech and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Track Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant. The company also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, it offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; InTouch, a smartphone monitoring and supervision application for the criminal justice market; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It sells its products in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

