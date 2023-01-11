ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.11 on Friday. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

