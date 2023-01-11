ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.11 on Friday. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

