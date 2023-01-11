ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of CFRX opened at $0.11 on Friday. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.