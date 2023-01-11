Conning Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

