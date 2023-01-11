Conning Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

