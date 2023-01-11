Conning Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

