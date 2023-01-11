Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.81 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 279,626 shares.

Condor Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

