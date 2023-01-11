Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,437. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60.

