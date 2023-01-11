Compound Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $35.14 or 0.00200268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00111392 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00064308 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.79970294 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $16,208,771.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.