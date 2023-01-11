Compound Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $35.89 or 0.00206103 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $260.83 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00111886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00062987 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00040297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.81210438 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $23,889,706.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

