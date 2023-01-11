Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million. Commvault Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

