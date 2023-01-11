Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. 113,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,593. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.