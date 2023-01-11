CoinField Coin (CFC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.67

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $56.67 million and $56.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

