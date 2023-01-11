Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.16

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.16 and traded as high as C$68.04. Cogeco shares last traded at C$65.63, with a volume of 27,117 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$746.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.7799996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

