ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
