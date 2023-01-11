ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

