Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 19,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 54,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Clean Seed Capital Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$22.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile



Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

