Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

