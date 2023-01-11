Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 151,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 126,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CING. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Insider Activity

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cingulate news, Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,388 shares of company stock valued at $129,998. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cingulate by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.